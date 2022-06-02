Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood shares new video for 'Green Light'









Merlyn Wood – one-seventh of American hip-hop outfit Brockhampton – has shared a new video for this solo track ‘Green light’. The offering is one of the four singles and videos the rapper will be dropping over the next few weeks.

According to a press release, Wood’s release plan has been coordinated with a figure of numerological significance: 444, which is said to point to the end of one life phase and the beginning of another.

This new video is inspired by retro Nintendo 64-gaming and seems to echo Wood’s determination to shape his reality. As ‘Green Light’ unfolds, Merlyn uses a remote control to modify his world, choosing to fill it with expensive cars, fancy clothes and bored looking girls.

the Texan-Ghanaian rapper was a member of Brockhampton from 2012 until the group’s gig at Coachella this year, where they held their final performance.

‘Green light’ was produced by Merlyn’s collaborator CONNIE, who also helped the rapper craft this 2021 single ‘S.Y.K.’. But Wood isn’t the only one releasing solo material. Last month fellow Brockhaptonite Kevin Abstract shared ‘Dear Mis Holloway’, a collaborative track with Easy Life.

The new single is set to feature on Easy Life’s forthcoming LP Maybe In Another Life. The track arrived after Brockhampton announced their “indefinite hiatus” at Coachella 2022.

To soften the blow, Brockhampton also revealed that they would be releasing a final album later this year. They subsequently released a short trailer for their yet-untitled new LP. The album will serve as the follow up to 2021’s Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.