Watch Brittany Murphy explain why ‘Reality Bites’ is the ultimate Gen X movie









For his directorial debut, Ben Stiller made the 1994 American romantic comedy-drama Reality Bites. The movie stars Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke and Stiller, with supporting roles by Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn. The film revolves around Lelaina (Ryder), an aspiring videographer who is working on a documentary called Reality Bites about her disenchanted friends and roommates.

The challenges they faced are indicative of some of the career and lifestyle choices specific to Generation X. This perspective was shared by the dearly missed actor Brittany Murphy, who cited Reality Bites as the ultimate Gen X movie during a trip to the also dearly missed Blockbuster store.

Since Reality Bites’ release, it has achieved cult status. It has also been cited as one of the films that captured the early 1990s grunge scene’s essence, attitude and style. The film’s subject matter and impact highlighted the various issues that plagued young Americans at the time, such as finding a sense of purpose in an ever-changing world where you doubt your own purpose. Hawke’s performance captures this thematic value brilliantly, embodying the ‘searcher’ generation drifting through a pressuring society emphasising tradition, submission and authority. Reality Bites presents a grunge style and attitude that can be seen in similar releases of the time that are also underrated classics, such as Singles and Empire Records.

When AV Club asked in 2007 if she felt Reality Bites had aged well in the last, then 13 years, star Garofalo who played Ryder’s best friend who works at the GAP store, replied: “I think it means a lot more to people younger than me. I was not the target audience. I was 29 playing a 21-year-old, so I don’t think I understand why younger people like it.”

In a treasured MTV clip from their nostalgic segment, ‘You Had To Be There’, dated from 2004, Murphy takes us through her favourite comedy films to rent, one being Stiller’s film. “I’m 24 now, and I remember when I actually hit the age that people were in Reality Bites,” the Clueless star shares. “I was a little shocked because they always seemed so much older and cooler than me.” This is an experience many audiences of any generation can relate to, as reaching ages and eras depicted as challenging in the films we used to watch makes for an overwhelming process. However, Murphy adds the film’s aftermath is “sort of priceless and timeliness.”

The star then mentions a personal and sweet touch: “And one of my favourite actresses and friends, Winnona Ryder, is in it.” Ryder and Murphy had an open and affectionate friendship throughout the early 2000s, having met in the late ’90s on the set of James Mangold’s Girl, Interrupted, as adapted from Susanna Kayson’s 1993 memoir of the same name. Ryder played the protagonist Susanna, who checks into an institution following a suicide attempt. There, she meets Murphy’s sweet-natured Daisy, a soft-spoken girl who hides a dark secret.

Murphy then shows appreciation for the director and Ryder’s co-star: “And Ben Stiller’s hysterical. He directed it.” The actor summarises Reality Bites as a pre-determined time capsule that portrays those born between 1965 and 1980, represented by iconic figures such as Kurt Cobain, Tupac and Madonna. “It pretty much captures the Gen X generation,” Murphy claims, referring to the generation typically described as resourceful, independent, and efficient in balancing life with work.

The actor then explains her position in the generation, revealing: “I’m not a Gen X member. I missed it by, like, a year or two.” Despite being born in 1977 and being one of the Millenials’ earliest members, Murphy still connects with Reality Bites’ messaging: “I still appreciate the film”.

Watch Murphy discuss Reality Bites and other classics in a Blockbuster store below.