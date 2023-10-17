Brittany Howard shares new single, ‘What Now’ and announces second album









American musician Brittany Howard has released a new single, ‘What Now’, taken from her upcoming second solo album of the same name.

She describes the single as “maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs.” Howard added, “It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

Howard’s words are confronting as she delivers lines such as “I’ve been making plans that don’t include you anymore/My heart wants to stay but I don’t know what for.”

The song is Howard’s first solo release since she shared the non-album single ‘Running with the Angels’ in 2022. Before that, Howard released her debut solo record, Jaime, in 2019, which followed two successful, Grammy-winning albums with Alabama Shakes.

‘What Now’ is a collaboration between Howard and producer Shawn Everett and marks the singer’s first release on Island Records, which she signed to in September.

There is no release date for the album just yet, although fans can get their hands on a limited edition 7-inch single of ‘What Now’, which features a B-side called ‘Meditation’.

