Britney Spears dismisses Mille Bobby Brown’s biopic suggestion: “I’m not dead!”









When Millie Bobby Brown suggested that her dream role would be playing pop star Britney Spears because she identified with her life of teen fame, a few people questioned whether she’d be right for the role. Seemingly, even Spears was among them.

Brown identifies with Spears’ having found Stranger Things fame at a young age. She told The Drew Barrymore Show: “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of when she was younger.”

The 18-year-old star continued: “I mean, same thing with you [Barrymore]. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews]. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

Despite the lifestyle similarities, Spears wasn’t having any of it. In fact, the ‘Toxic’ singer seemed rather annoyed. “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead.”

Before cryptically adding: “Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead.” And ultimately concluding: “Either way… I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors now.”

Thus, I suppose that signs away the notion that Spears might be game to give away movie rights to her life. However, she is set to reveal her tale in a tell-all biography.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.