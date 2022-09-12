Britney Spears claims she "won’t probably perform again"









Britney Spears is officially free of the conservatorship that was placed on her career and life 13 years ago by her family. In the wake of her newfound freedom, Spears has been speaking out about life under the conservatorship and shedding light on the realities of her recordings and performances over the last decade. From the sounds of it, Spears wasn’t exactly having a great time.

“I will be honest, in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one — ‘Work Bitch’ …the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me…just saying…2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever…and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour…they never showed me any.… I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

After Spears suffered a highly publicized set of incidents in 2007, her personal assets were handed over to her family, and she was placed in conservatorship under the power of her father, Jamie Spears. Spears had been unable to make her own financial and business decisions until the conservatorship was officially terminated in November of 2021.

Spears concluded the post by proclaiming that she was probably done with live performances for the immediate future. “I’m pretty traumatized for life, and yes I’m pissed as fuck, and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” Spears wrote.

That doesn’t mean that Spears is done with her career. In fact, the singer recently launched her first single on her own accord, ‘Hold Me Closer’ featuring Elton John, back in August. Spears is also reportedly writing a tell-all memoir for Simon & Schuster that will come out in 2023, detailing her life in the conservatorship and her entire career as an entertainer.

Check out ‘Hold Me Closer’ down below.