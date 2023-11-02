British Independent Film Awards 2023: The full list of nominations

Raine Allen-Miller’s feature debut Rye Lane has led the nominations at the British Independent Film Awards 2023 with 16, followed closely by All of Us Strangers with 14 nods and How to Have Sex with 13.

Meanwhile, Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s Femme received 11 nominations, while Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From got nine. Actors Susan Wokoma and Morfydd Clark revealed the nominees at an event in London.

Since last year, the awards have been in a gender-neutral format for acting categories, meaning that the ‘Best Actor’, ‘Supporting Actor’, ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ awards have been replaced by ‘Best Lead Performance’ and ‘Best Ensemble.’

Take a look at the full list of nominees below.

BIFA 2023: The full list of nominees:

‘Best British Independent Film’

‘Best International Independent Film’

‘Best Director’

‘Best Screenplay’

‘Best Lead Performance’

‘Best Joint Lead Performance’

‘Best Supporting Performance’

‘The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)’

‘Breakthrough Producer’

‘Breakthrough Performance’

‘Best Debut Screenwriter’

‘Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary‘

‘The Raindance Maverick Award‘

‘Best Feature Documentary’

‘Best British Short Film‘

‘Best Casting’

‘Best Cinematography’

‘Best Costume Design’

‘Best Editing’

‘Best Effects’

‘Best Music Supervision’

‘Best Make-Up & Hair Design’

‘Best Original Music’

‘Best Production Design’

‘Best Sound’