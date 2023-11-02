British Independent Film Awards 2023: The full list of nominations
Raine Allen-Miller’s feature debut Rye Lane has led the nominations at the British Independent Film Awards 2023 with 16, followed closely by All of Us Strangers with 14 nods and How to Have Sex with 13.
Meanwhile, Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s Femme received 11 nominations, while Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From got nine. Actors Susan Wokoma and Morfydd Clark revealed the nominees at an event in London.
Since last year, the awards have been in a gender-neutral format for acting categories, meaning that the ‘Best Actor’, ‘Supporting Actor’, ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ awards have been replaced by ‘Best Lead Performance’ and ‘Best Ensemble.’
Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
BIFA 2023: The full list of nominees:
‘Best British Independent Film’
- All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
- Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg
- How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker, Ivana Mackinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
- Rye Lane – Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones
- Scrapper – Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
‘Best International Independent Film’
- Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-ange Luciani, David Thion
- Fallen Leaves – Aki Kauriskmäki
- Fremont – Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung
- Monster – Kore-eda Hirokazu, Sakamoto Yuji, Kawamura Genki, Yamada Kenji
- Past Lives – Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
‘Best Director’
- Raine Allen-Miller – Rye Lane
- Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping – Femme
- Andrew Haigh – All Of Us Strangers
- Molly Manning Walker – How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan – Scrapper
‘Best Screenplay’
- Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia – Rye Lane
- Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping – Femme
- Andrew Haigh – All Of Us Strangers
- Molly Manning Walker – How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan – Scrapper
‘Best Lead Performance’
- Jodie Comer – The End We Start From
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce – How To Have Sex
- Tia Nomore – Earth Mama
- Nabhaan Rizwan – In Camera
- Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers
- Tilda Swinton – The Eternal Daughter
‘Best Joint Lead Performance’
- Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinson – Scrapper
- David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
- Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George Mackay – Femme
‘Best Supporting Performance’
- Ritu Arya – Polite Society
- Jamie Bell – All Of Us Strangers
- Samuel Bottomley – How To Have Sex
- Alexandra Burke – Pretty Red Dress
- Amir El-Masry – In Camera
- Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers
- Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers
- Alia Shawkat – Drift
- Shaun Thomas – How To Have Sex
- Katherine Waterston – The End We Start From
‘The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)’
- Raine Allen-Miller – Rye Lane
- Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping – Femme
- Savanah Leaf – Earth Mama
- Molly Manning Walker – How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan – Scrapper
‘Breakthrough Producer’
- Theo Barrowclough – Scrapper
- Georgia Goggin – Pretty Red Dress
- Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo – Rye Lane [Also produced by Damian Jones]
- Gannesh Rajah – If The Streets Were On Fire
- Chi Thai – Raging Grace
‘Breakthrough Performance’
- Le’Shantey – Bonsu Girl
- Lola Campbell – Scrapper
- Priya Kansara – Polite Society
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce – How To Have Sex
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
‘Best Debut Screenwriter’
- Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia – Rye Lane
- Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping – Femme
- Molly Manning Walker – How To Have Sex
- Nida Manzoor – Polite Society
- Charlotte Regan – Scrapper
‘Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary‘
- Chloe Abrahams – The Taste Of Mango
- Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn – Another Body
- Ella Glendining – Is There Anybody Out There?
- Alice Russell – If The Streets Were On Fire
- Christopher Sharp – Bobi Wine: The People’s President [Also directed by Moses Bwayo]
‘The Raindance Maverick Award‘
- If The Streets Were On Fire – Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot
- Name Me Lawand – Edward Lovelace
- Raging Grace – Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai
- Red Herring – Kit Vincent, Ed Owles
‘Best Feature Documentary’
- Another Body – Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek
- If The Streets Were On Fire – Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Lyra – Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle
- Occupied City – Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-tenser
‘Best British Short Film‘
- Christopher At Sea – Tom C.J. Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-jane Brown
- Festival Of Slaps – Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Lions – Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu
- Muna – Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton
- The Talent – Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’Arcy, Ellen Spence
‘Best Casting’
- Shaheen Baig – Scrapper
- Kharmel Cochrane – Rye Lane
- Kahleen Crawford – All Of Us Strangers
- Isabella Odoffin – How To Have Sex
- Salome Oggenfuss, Geraldine Barón, Abby Harri – Earth Mama
‘Best Cinematography’
- Olan Collardy – Rye Lane
- Suzie Lavelle – The End We Start From
- Molly Manning Walker – Scrapper
- Jamie D. Ramsay – All Of Us Strangers
- James Rhodes – Femme
‘Best Costume Design’
- George Buxton – How To Have Sex
- Oliver Cronk – Scrapper
- Buki Ebiesuwa – Femme
- Cynthia Lawrence-John – Rye Lane
- PC Williams – The End We Start From
‘Best Editing’
- Jonathan Alberts – All Of Us Strangers
- Victoria Boydell – Rye Lane
- Paul Carlin – Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Avdhesh Mohla High & Low – John Galliano
- Arttu Salmi – The End We Start From
‘Best Effects’
- Paddy Eason – Polite Society
- Theodor Flo-Groeneboom – The End We Start From
- Jonathan Gales, Richard Baker – The Kitchen
‘Best Music Supervision’
- Ciara Elwis – Femme
- Connie Farr – All Of Us Strangers
- David Fish – Rye Lane
‘Best Make-Up & Hair Design’
- Zoe Clare Brown – All Of Us Strangers
- Claire Carter – Polite Society
- Marie Deehan – Femme
- Natasha Lawes – How To Have Sex
- Bianca Simone Scott – Rye Lane
‘Best Original Music’
- Adam Janota Bzowski – Femme
- Patrick Jonsson – Scrapper
- Kwes- Rye Lane
- Anna Meredith – The End We Start From
- Ré Olunuga – Girl
‘Best Production Design’
- Laura Ellis Cricks – The End We Start From
- Sarah Finlay – All Of Us Strangers
- Elena Muntoni – Scrapper
- Nathan Parker – The Kitchen
- Anna Rhodes – Rye Lane
‘Best Sound’
- Ben Baird, Jack Wensley, Adam Fletcher, Alexej Mungersdorff – Scrapper
- Steve Fanagan – How To Have Sex
- Stevie Haywood, Joakim Sundström, Per Bostrom – All Of Us Strangers
- Mark Jenkin – Enys Men
- Jens Rosenlund-Petersen, Amy Felton, Joe Jackson, Tim Cavagin, Lori Dovi – The End We Start From