Bring Me The Horizon postpone release of new album









Frontman Oli Sykes has confirmed Bring Me The Horizon have delayed the release of their forthcoming album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror was initially slated for release on September 15th. However, Sykes has now confirmed that the release date is being pushed back following “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: “So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th. Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with.”

Showing the band’s perfectionist side, Sykes continued to explain that, whilst they were “hoping” to have the record ready by the initial launch date, they don’t want to release it “until it’s nailed.”

“I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys,” he added.

“We can’t give a new date just yet but just know it’s close… and I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more.. [sic]”

Sykes concluded by thanking fans for their patience: “Sorry and thanks for understanding.”

In a previous conversation with the NME, the frontman described the artistic vision for POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world,” he said. “I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.”

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished. I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth,” he continued.

Read his statement below.

