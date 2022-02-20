Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes named his 10 favourite albums of all time









Bring Me The Horizon have gradually risen over the last 15 years, moving from their hardcore roots into bonafide superstars. They are now undeniably one of Britain’s biggest rock exports, and singer Oli Sykes once opened up about the ten records which have made him.

The band formed in Sheffield, in 2004, after the members met through the local South Yorkshire metalcore scene. Their debut album, Count Your Blessings, arrived with minimal fanfare in 2006, and Bring Me The Horizon’s earlier death metal sound is a far cry from the band that exists today.

Not only was their debut initially panned by critics, but it also only charted at 93, and it seemed improbable that they’d one day become a band who’d one day go on to headline Reading & Leeds.

After years of intense touring across both sides of the Atlantic, the band subsequently built up a strong organic fanbase that multiplied at pace. Their fourth album, Sempiternal, elevated their stock immensely, and it was rounded off in celebratory style with a sell-out date at Wembley Arena in 2015. Since then, they’ve only grown further, and their most recent album, 2019’s Amo, became their first album number one in the UK, which was 15 years in the making.

In 2019, singer Sykes opened up to Metal Hammer about a selection of his favourite records, and it’s an intriguing insight into his psyche. Fascinatingly, he attended Stocksbridge School as a teen and was in the same year as the Arctic Monkeys but hung around in very different circles. Initially, he hated them. However, Sykes has become a huge fan over the years, and the frontman named Favourite Worst Nightmare as the album that makes him break the speed limit.

“I wasn’t a big fan at the start,” he explained. “I went to school with them, and then I saw them on our local news, saying that they’d sold out Brixton Academy! I was a bit jealous, actually, ha ha ha! I’m not really an indie fan, but they’re one of my favourite bands now.”

Sykes also revealed Meatloaf’s Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell was the first record he ever bought. He commented: “It was the big Meat Loaf one with I’d Do Anything For Love… on it. Me and my cousin fancied the woman in the video and I got my parents to buy me the album.”

Meanwhile, Sykes named The Jealous Sound’s Kill Them With Kindness as the album he wishes he had made and went as far to call it his “favourite album”. The frontman explained: “It’s one of my favourite albums, and it’s not even something we’d make anyway – but if we could write it, it’d be amazing! It’s very soft, kinda post-rock, indie, American stuff. It was my favourite album when I was 14… in fact, it still is”.

There is one red herring on the list, which is the album that nobody would believe he owns, which bizarrely is Hilary Duff’s Metamorphis, although he admits “you can very loosely call this music” and added, “I just thought it was funny.”

Listen to a playlist of his favourite albums below.

Oli Sykes’ 10 favourite albums

Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell

Zao – (Self-Titled)

The Jealous Sound – Kill Them With Kindness

Arctic Monkeys – Favourite Worst Nightmare

Hopesfall – The Satellite Years

Chasing Victory – Fiends

Hilary Duff – Metamorphosis

Pantera – Vulgar Display Of Power

Bury Your Dead – It’s Nothing Personal

Linkin Park – Hybrid Theory

*Hopesfall’s The Satellite Years not available on Spotify.