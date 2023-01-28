Brie Larson and her deep connection to great music









Brie Larson is one of the more interesting actors in Hollywood, despite what some of her vitriol-filled detractors on the internet might say. Part of this standing comes from a superb taste in music, which ranks among the best in the industry. Over the years, the eclectic actor has expressed a love for everything from experimental pop to Norwegian black metal.

Larson first established herself as a musically-inclined thespian when she appeared as pop star Envy Adams in Edgar Wright’s cult 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Since then, her connection to great music has helped her stand out from her peers. As well as being the title character’s hostile ex-partner in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Envy was notable as the frontwoman of the band The Clash at Demonhead, which saw Larson effectively caricature Canadian outfit Metric’s leading lady, Emily Haines.

Famously, Metric formed the basis of The Clash at Demonhead’s aesthetic, with the similarities between Larson’s character and Emily Haines very stark. Metric were even directly involved in the project, and at the request of the film’s composer – Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich – they contributed their fan favourite, ‘Black Sheep’. This was a significant move, as it was the first time the band had released the piece, despite playing it live since 2007.

In a demonstration of the wide breadth of Larson’s talent, for a scene in which The Clash at Demonhead performs live, they play ‘Black Sheep’, only with Larson’s vocals recorded as lead singer. Following this, per Metric’s request, the soundtrack would feature both their original version and the one featuring Larson. After the movie was released, fans weren’t shocked to discover that Larson had enjoyed moderate success as a pop star before her acting career took off. Since then, she’s continued to exhibit her vocal strength throughout her career.

In addition to her musical prowess, Larson has continuously displayed that her musical taste is second to none. During 2019’s Captain Marvel, a film now regarded as one of her defining moments, Larson once again spread the gospel of great music. Eagle-eyed fans of the MCU caught a glimpse of Larson sporting a Nine Inch Nails T-shirt during the trailer. Thereafter, the 1990s-set movie delivered a soundtrack featuring the likes of Nirvana, TLC and Elastica.

Unsurprisingly, Larson listened to a lot of the era’s music to get into the right frame of mind for the role, with the riot grrrl genre being an area she delved into greatly. In 2019, the actor explained to CinemaBlend: “I was listening to a lot of riot grrrl making it, that was kind of my pump-up music, in particular during the fight sequences. Listened to a lot of L7 and Bikini Kill.”

Elsewhere, in the utmost reflection of Larson’s taste, Fliist quotes her favourite acts. ranging from Grimes to the notorious black metal band Burzum. She said: “It depends. My favourites that have lasted are Zombies, Burzum, My Bloody Valentine, Linda Perhacs, Broadcast, ELO, The Walker Brothers. My favourite stuff from the last year or so has been from Connan Mocksin, Grimes, and Bodies of Water.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.