Melissa McCarthy reveals the ‘Bridesmaids’ scene was hesitant to shoot









Melissa McCarthy has been discussing the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, in which he starred alongside Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. McCarthy has been talking about the possibility of a sequel movie and reminisced on a scene from the original film that she was initially hesitant to shoot.

Discussing the film’s food poisoning scene, McCarthy told People: “It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there. And we were like, ‘Kristen’s going to choke.’ It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn’t on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking.”

“None of us were behaving,” McCarthy added. “From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there were just times where we’d be like… You can’t be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself.”

As for a Bridesmaids sequel, McCarthy looks open to the idea. She said: “I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now. That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”