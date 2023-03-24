Brian Eno shares new song ‘Who We Are’









Pioneering musician Brian Eno has returned with his atmospheric new single, ‘Who We Are’.

The instrumental track is the first release from Eno since the release of his most recent album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, released late last year. In a five-star review, Far Out’s Jordan Potter said: “With FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Eno has once again shown the full breadth of his musical ambition, which stretches beyond music in a cinematic sense.

“As a concept album, it conveys a vital warning, underscored by Eno’s sense of wonder and a musical portrayal of Earth’s beauty. Therefore, as one would watch a film, it must be heard from start to finish. The project is difficult to fault, and the return of Eno’s voice is more than welcome.”

‘Who We Are’ has been taken from a forthcoming project by Eno for Record Store Day on April 22nd, the collection is titled FOREVER VOICELESS and features instrumental reconstructions from his recent album.

Meanwhile, in other Eno news, he recently penned a letter to his 21-year-old self for a pop-up exhibition in Sheffield to promote the new Reverend & The Makers single, ‘Letter To My 21-Year-Old Self’. Eno poignantly stated: “As clever as you think you are you could benefit from a little more humility. You hold very strong views but I suspect that this is often because you admire the other people who hold those views and hope that some of their worldliness will rub off onto you.

“Sometimes, you must admit, you haven’t thought those matters through very carefully, and yet you argue for them as though you’ve spent years thinking about them.” His full letter is available to read here.

Listen to ‘Who We Are’ below.