Brian Eno & Roger Eno’s ‘Live at the Acropolis’ concert to be shown in UK cinemas









Brian Eno and Roger Eno's Live at the Acropolis concert film is set to be shown at selected cinemas in the UK on March 2nd, 2023.

The unique event saw the brothers and an accompanying band perform at Athens’ Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheatre in August 2021, as part of the annual Epidaurus Festival. The resultant film has been titled Live at the Acropolis.

The experience involved Brian Eno’s artwork being projected into the amphitheatre as per the stylings of his album Mixing Colour. The concert was a wholesome family affair with nieces and daughters also joining the brothers on stage—or as some would call it recently, a ‘nepo’ concert.

“I don’t perform live very often, but I couldn’t miss the chance to perform in what may be the world’s oldest theatre, located at the birthplace of Western Civilisation,” Brian Eno said.

Roger added: “The performers had quite a different view to the members of the audience – they saw Brian’s stunning visuals on the ancient walls of Odeon of Herodes Atticus, whilst we saw, above our heads, the illuminated Parthenon as though floating in the blackness of night.”

Concluding: “It was an exceptional honour to perform in such a place. This film, I think, captures the moment accurately and sensitively. But it is more than a mere momento or a document – it is a work of beauty in itself that can now be shared worldwide.”

