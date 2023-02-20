Watch brothers Roger and Brian Eno perform together for the first time at the Acropolis, Greece









Though legendary musician and master producer Brian Eno has recorded music with his brother, Roger, since 1983, they performed live together for the first time in 2021 at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. In 2020, the Eno brothers released their first full album together, Mixing Colours, and arranged the rare spectacle in celebration.

The acclaimed concert took place on August 1st, 2021, at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus and was part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival. Throughout the performance, the Enos were backed by Roger’s daughter and Brian’s niece, Cecily Eno, supplying ethereal vocals, ukulele and mandolin, Leo Abrahams on guitars and Peter Chilvers on keyboards.

The set mainly focussed on tracks from Mixing Colours but also welcomed a few Eno classics, such as ‘Everything Merges With the Night’ from Another Green World, ‘By This River’ from Before and After Science, and ‘And So Clear’ from Another Day on Earth. Also featured was brand new music from the brothers’ respective 2022 album releases: Brian Eno’s FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE and Roger Eno’s Deutsche Grammophon solo debut, ‘The Turning Year’.

“I don’t perform live very often, but I couldn’t miss the chance to perform in what may be the world’s oldest theatre, located at the birthplace of Western Civilisation,” Brian Eno commented on the unique concert. “I’m grateful to Roger, Cecily, Leo and Peter, who made this rare appearance memorable for me, and to the great filmmaker Tilo Krause who managed to make a beautiful documentation of the whole event.”

“The performers had quite a different view to the members of the audience,” Roger added. “They saw Brian’s stunning visuals on the ancient walls of Odeon of Herodes Atticus, whilst we saw, above our heads, the illuminated Parthenon as though floating in the blackness of night. It was an exceptional honour to perform in such a place.”

The concert was filmed, and the complete movie is due to be screened in UK cinemas for one night only on March 2nd. As a promotional clip, the Enos have released their performance of ‘Celeste’, a cut from Mixing Colours. Watch below.

This film, I think, captures the moment accurately and sensitively,” Roger added regarding the forthcoming concert film. “But it is more than a mere memento or a document – it is a work of beauty in itself that can now be shared worldwide.”