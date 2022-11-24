Listen to Brian Eno's remix of Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective's 'Peradam'









Ad · 0:06 extragum.co.uk Video will play after ad 0:04 / 0:14 Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith - Peradam (Brian Eno Remix) 3

Stephan Crasneanscki’s experimental group Soundwalk Collective and the “punk poet laureate” Patti Smith have announced a deluxe box set reissuing three of their albums. These are The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam. Notably, the trio of records draw heavily on the mystical writings of Antonin Artaud, Arthur Rimbaud, and René Daumal.

Reflecting the authenticity of the albums, The Peyote Dance was recorded in Mexico’s Sierra Tarahumara, Mummer Love in Ethiopia’s Abyssinian valley of Ethiopia and Peradam at the Himalayan Summit of India.

Each album retraces the writer’s footsteps with on-location recordings of soundscapes, as well as Smith revisiting their words that were inspired by the majestic landscapes.

The new collection also features a seven-track remix album titled The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, which contains treatments from former Roxy Music man and ambient pioneer Briano Eno, auteur Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and more. It will be released on November 25th via Bella Union.

To heighten the excitement for the record, Eno’s remix of ‘Peradam’ has been released, and as you’d expect, it’s a masterclass. It stays true to the mysterious essence of the original whilst imbuing it with an extra dose of the intensely cerebral ambient that he creates; Smith’s voice fades in and out, whisking you away to the land of the Himalayas. Eno’s rework only serves to heighten the sense that the listener is visiting what Daumal called “the ultimate symbolic mountain”.

The box set also boasts a book containing an interview with Smith and Crasneanscki, photos, drawings and a print signed by Smith herself.

The Perfect Vision: Reworkings tracklist:

Peradam (Brian Eno Remix) Song of the Highest Tower (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Rework) Ivry (Laraaji Rework) Bad Blood (Lotic Rework) Indian Culture (Lucrecia Dalt Remix) Song of the Highest Tower (AtomTM Remix) Eternity (Jim Jarmusch Rework)

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.