Brian Eno to release long-awaited live album with Can’s Holger Czukay and J. Peter Schwalm









After 25 years, fans can finally anticipate the release of a recording made during a collaboration between Brian Eno, Holger Czukay of Can, and J. Peter Schwalm.

The live recording is set to arrive in April 2024 under the name Sushi! Roti! Reibekuchen! The live session took place on Thursday, August 27th, 1998, outside the Kunst-und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland, which translates to the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the city of Bonn.

The set occurred while Eno was in the area to stage his multimedia installation titled ‘Future Light-Lounge Proposal’. A specially curated excerpt from the original three-hour show will grace listeners’ ears in the forthcoming live album.

Sushi! Roti! Reibekuchen! will arrive in April, accessible in vinyl, CD, and digital formats, courtesy of Groenland Records.

The album captures the highlight moments from the unique impromptu set, which featured Brian Eno, Holger Czukay and J. Peter Schwalm alongside Raoul Walton and Jern Atai from Schwalm’s band, Slop Shop.

During the performance, the audience was served the three foods that appear in the album title. The concert was reportedly concluded when police intervened to cut off the power. Notably, as an avant-garde event of its time, the set was also streamed live during the early days of the internet.

Watch footage from the event below.