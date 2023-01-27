Watch Brian Eno’s cameo on ‘Father Ted’









Graham Linehan has been the subject of much criticism recently due to his incredibly outdated opinions on trans rights. However, his comedies are still widely celebrated, and in the final episode of Father Ted, we were treated to a guest appearance from the ambient music pioneer Brian Eno.

The eighth episode of the third season of the beloved Irish comedy exploring the lives of three priests on a remote island first brought a close to the show. It sees Father Ted stopping a depressed priest from jumping to his death at the annual ‘It’s Great Being A Priest’ conference.

Prior to the dramatic turn of events, though, Ted is introduced to some priests whom he may not have met before. Amongst them is Father Brian Eno, who bows his head in reverence to Ted. However, their introduction is cut short when someone calls, “Ted, have you got a moment?” At this point, Ted rushes to the window to help Father Kevin from his despair.

It’s just a teasing glimpse into the life of Father Brian Eno, but its quick nature makes the cameo all the funnier. Following his heroic exploits, Ted is offered the chance to move to a parish in Los Angeles, and knowing his penchant for drinking, smoking and gambling, it’s certainly a chance that Ted simply cannot refuse.

However, upon learning of the gang culture in Los Angeles, Ted has a change of heart and turns back to rejoin Father Dougal, Father Jack and Mrs Doyle, resigning himself at last to the fact that he will most likely never leave Craggy Island.

The true tragedy of the last episode, though, is that Dermot Morgan (who played Father Ted) died of a heart attack the day after it was filmed. Even worse was the fact that the cast and crew repeatedly filmed a scene with Morgan dancing to the theme from Shaft despite saying he was having chest pains, as fellow actor Tommy Tiernan kept forgetting his lines. Many speculated that this contributed to his death, including Tiernan.

There had been an alternate ending penned of Father Ted back at the ‘It’s Great To Be A Priest’ conference, once more joining Father Kevin on the balcony; only this time, he was to jump with Kevin rather than save him, at the dismay of returning to Craggy Island. However, upon Morgan’s death, this was thought to be distasteful and was replaced with a montage of the best moments of the series.

Check out Brian Eno’s brief cameo in Father Ted below.