Brian Eno and Richard Hawley contribute letters to Reverend & The Makers pop-up exhibition









Brian Eno and Richard Hawley have penned letters to their 21-year-old selves ahead of the release of Reverend & The Makers’ new single, ‘A Letter To My 21-Year-Old Self’.

The letters from the pair of musicians will be on show at a pop-up exhibition at Fagan’s Pub in Sheffield on March 23rd before later being released online. Others who have contributed to the exhibition include former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, The Libertines frontman Carl Barât, pop star La Roux, Spice Girls member Mel C, retired footballer Joey Barton, Countdown presenter Colin Murray and Pulp drummer Nick Banks.

Of the new song, Reverend & The Makers frontman Jon McClure said: “A Letter to My 21-Year-Old Self’ is most of my pals’ favourite song from the new record, it’s also the most personal one I’ve ever written. Put simply I’ve made a hell of a lot of mistakes during my time as a musician. Said and done loads of dumb things”.

Adding: “I guess this is me trying to tell myself not to do all of those things but also saying not to be hard on myself or to turn my frustrations in on myself. If I knew then what I know now, I’d have taken over the world. But doesn’t everyone say that?”

The new single is the fourth track to be released from the Sheffield band’s upcoming album, Heatwave In The Cold North, released on April 28th through Distiller Music. It’s their seventh full-length LP and marks their first record in almost six years since The Death Of A King.