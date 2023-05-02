Brian Eno and Fred Again announce collaborative album









Four Tet has announced details of a new collaborative album by Brian Eno and Fred Again. Secret Life is released on May 5th through Four Tet’s label Text Records.

Taking to Twitter, Four Tet called the forthcoming release “the most beautiful album of 2023”. He also revealed details of an online radio station called Secret Life FM which is broadcasting every day at 10pm for the foreseeable future.

Eno and Fred Again began working with each other when the latter was 16. Fred became his protege after a neighbour put the pair in touch, and he later co-produced Eno’s pair of 2014 albums, Someday World and High Life.

In an interview with Apple Music last year to promote his album ForeverAndEverNoMore, Eno revealed what his former student taught him. He told Zane Lowe: “I think of Fred as my mentor as well. I learnt so much about contemporary music from watching him working… It’s a two-way relationship. I’m very flattered to be called a mentor of someone whose work I like a lot, but actually, it worked both ways round.”

In other Eno news, he recently penned a letter to his 21-year-old self for a pop-up exhibition in Sheffield to promote the Reverend & The Makers single, ‘Letter To My 21-Year-Old Self’. Eno wrote: “As clever as you think you are you could benefit from a little more humility. You hold very strong views but I suspect that this is often because you admire the other people who hold those views and hope that some of their worldliness will rub off onto you.

“Sometimes, you must admit, you haven’t thought those matters through very carefully, and yet you argue for them as though you’ve spent years thinking about them.” His full letter is available to read here.

