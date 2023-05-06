Brendan Fraser opens up about being unemployed following Oscar win









Brendan Fraser recently made one of the greatest comebacks in Hollywood history with The Whale, following a decline in his career due to sexual trauma and depression. Although he picked up the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Oscars for his incredible performance in Darren Aronofsky’s latest project, Fraser revealed that he is currently unemployed.

During an event at the Greenwich International Film Festival, Fraser opened up about his future projects and referenced the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike. “I read the trades the other day. Apparently, I’m going to have to pick up a picket sign… It might be a long summer,” the actor joked. “At the moment, I don’t have anything — I’m really being picky right now.”

Of course, Fraser is set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. “I will tell you that I’m excited to see it myself,” Fraser admitted. “We were working in a really hot weather in Oklahoma, and I can’t oversell my participation in this film because it’s epic. There’s so many actors in this movie when you see it. I’ll arrive for a scene or two at the end.”

When the interviewer asked the actor about what it’s like to work with Scorsese, Fraser said: “It’s like my fantasies fulfilled at what it’s like to be in a Renaissance master’s studio… Think about that. Somebody who has all the knowledge, hands down and surrounded by people who are so talented and enthusiastic for his vision… the work that we did was kind of being in an opera or a play because it was happening in real-time.”