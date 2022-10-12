Brendan Fraser says he is "open" to the idea of a fourth ‘Mummy’ film









Having been on the obscure fringes of the movie industry for many years, actor Brendan Fraser is back at the very top of Hollywood, even telling media outlets that he would be “open” to a fourth Mummy movie.

“I don’t know how it would work,” the actor told Variety in a cover story, “But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit”. Last starring in the series in 2008s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, where he starred alongside Maria Bello, Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh, Fraser wouldn’t exactly slip back into the action-adventure series that made him famous, with the star likely not as agile as his youthful self.

Speaking to the publication as part of his publicity campaign for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which has reinvented him in the eyes of critics and audiences alike, Fraser also revealed his thoughts on the reboot of the action series in 2017, starring Tom Cruise.

“It is hard to make that movie,” Fraser stated, adding: “The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun”. Critical of the Cruise-led action movie, the actor clarifies that ‘fun’ “was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary”.

The actor is sympathetic toward Cruise, though, asserting “how difficult it is to pull it off…I tried to do it three times”. Indeed, despite the star power of Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella and Jake Johnson, the film was a major critical and commercial flop.

Take a look at Brendan Fraser in the trailer for the original Mummy movie, below.