Brendan Fraser names his favourite movies of all time









We can now confidently say that Brendan Fraser has completed his astonishing career comeback, making a Hollywood resurgence similar to Matthew McConaughey’s ‘McConaissance’. Sure, the ‘Brendanissance’ doesn’t quite roll off the tongue in the same way as the former. However, the intention remains the same, and thanks to recent collaborations with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh and Darren Aronofsky, Fraser is experiencing revived critical and commercial popularity.

At one point in the early 1990s, Fraser was considered to be one of the most promising contemporary acting prodigies, appearing in the 1992 film School Ties with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon after only five minor movie credits. Success steadily grew for the star after he appeared alongside the likes of Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi and Chris Farley, building his Hollywood persona with each new release.

At the turn of the new millennium, Fraser was entrusted with his own franchise when he was cast in the globe-trotting adventure movie The Mummy. This movie would prove to be pivotal in his career uprising and ultimate downfall. Whilst the original film made Fraser’s name in 1999, by the release of the third movie instalment, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, in 2008, the actor was clinging to his action persona with desperation.

It wouldn’t be until 2021 when the actor would fully regain his star persona, appearing in the DC series Doom Patrol, which would inspire Darren Aronofsky to cast him in The Whale just one year later. Playing a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter whilst struggling with obesity, Fraser’s challenging role has already garnered critical and commercial praise.

The newfound appreciation for Fraser has led to countless interviews with the star, including one with Letterboxd, where he names his four favourite movies of all time.

Listing his favourites in no particular order, Fraser’s first pick is the French fantasy short film The Red Balloon, from director Albert Lamorisse. Recognised as a seminal piece of 1950s French cinema, the 30-minute film tells the story of a red balloon with a mind of its own who follows a boy around the streets of Paris and would become iconic of the country’s magical-realism style.

The John Hughes Thanksgiving classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles takes the second spot on his list, with the film telling the story of Neal, a family man who is trying to celebrate the holiday at home, only for a series of misfortunes to lead him on a night of adventure. Starring Steve Martin and John Candy as the two lead frenemies, Fraser states of the movie, “Candy breaks my heart every time I see it. I think of him often”.

Check out the full list below.

Brendan Fraser’s favourite movies:

The General (Buster Keaton, Clyde Bruckman, 1926)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (John Hughes, 1987)

The Red Balloon (Albert Lamorisse, 1956)

Star Wars (George Lucas, 1977)

The Buster Keaton comedy The General from 1926 is the third pick on his list, with the timeless, silent film still impressing audiences and critics alike, even after almost 100 years in existence. On the other hand, the final film on his list is the modern sci-fi bonanza Star Wars, which would later lead to one of the most lucrative franchises of all time, helping to propel Hollywood into the 21st century.

