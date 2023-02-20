Brendan Fraser proves his class on the BAFTAs red carpet









On Sunday, February 19th, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered in London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre for the annual BAFTA Awards ceremony to celebrate the best films of 2022.

Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond hosted the ceremony, which saw Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front take home multiple big awards. The brutal war film won seven trophies, including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Film Not In The English Language’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.

Brendan Fraser was nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for his highly lauded performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. He faced competition from Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Austin Butler, who won for his role in Elvis.

Although Fraser missed out on the prize, social media users quickly declared their love for the star online last night. Before the ceremony, Fraser took to the red carpet, where he spoke to Ali Plumb. The red carpet host handed Fraser a bumper sticker that read, “Honk if you’d rather be watching the 1999 cinematic masterpiece The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.”

As Plumb exclaimed, “I don’t know where this will fit, but maybe one of your many people…” Fraser slipped the bumper stickers into the inside of his pocket, stating that he’ll “put it on the back of my jacket if I win.” Then, he pulled a mini packet of Haribos out from another pocket, declaring, “one good turn deserves another.”

Plumb responded: “That was the classiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” On Twitter, users shared their admiration for the actor, who has recently enjoyed a comeback to the industry. One person wrote, “In all these interview things of late with him, Brendan Fraser does seem like a very sweet man. A Class Individual.”

Someone else Tweeted, “How did you not burst into tears when Brendan gave you that pack of Haribo, Ali Plumb? I damn near teared up just watching him do that, what an absolute legend of a man.”

Watch the clip below.

See more Brendan Fraser loves a bumper sticker! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/WqkRkcUACD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023