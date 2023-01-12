Brazilian collector looking to seize Van Gogh painting from Detroit Institute of Art









A Brazilian art collector is attempting to seize a Van Gogh painting from the Detroit Institute of Art by launching a new lawsuit. Gustavo Soter claims that he bought Van Gogh’s painting Une Liseuse De Romans through his company Brokerarte Capital Partners in 2017 for $3.7 million.

According to the complaint, “[Soter] immediately transferred possession—but not title—to a third party. This party absconded with the painting, and plaintiff has been unaware of its whereabouts for years.” The work has been hanging in the DIA since October 2nd as part of an exhibition celebrating 100 years since it bought its first Van Gogh painting.

The complaint continued: “Immediate action is urgently needed. When the exhibition ends, the painting will be moved from the DIA’s possession and will no longer be accessible to plaintiff. If the DIA moves the painting or surrenders possession to a third-party, plaintiff will lose the chance to recover the painting, for which it has been searching for years.”

The painting has previously gone up for auction three times, most recently selling for $3.1 million at Christie’s in New York in 2010. The wall text accompanying the painting at the DIA claims that the work comes from a “private collection in Sao Paulo”, though it remains to be seen where it will return to when the exhibition closes.

A representative of the museum said: “This evening, the DIA was made aware of a complaint filed with respect to a work of art currently on loan to the DIA. The DIA has not yet been served with the complaint and cannot comment on the matter.”

Soter’s lawyers said: “Given the value of the painting, its one-of-a-kind nature, and its knack for disappearing, there is good cause for this court to issue an order requiring the DIA to retain possession of the painting pending further order of the court.”