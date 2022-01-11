







For those who grew up watching the perilous antics on display in the Jackass series, one of the most highly-anticipated projects of the franchise has to be the upcoming film Jackass Forever. Intended as a sequel to the 2010 instalment in the series, Jackass 3D, Jackass Forever will see the reunion of stars like Johnny Knoxville and Wee Man among others.

The conspicuous absence of Bam Margera will be evident in Jackass Forever since he was fired from the project in February of last year due to a number of issues. Margera was deemed to be unreliable by Paramount for his continuing struggles with substance abuse even though he was made to sign a wellness agreement back in 2019.

Due to the sketchy nature of the agreement, Margera proceeded to file a lawsuit against the production company as well as the Jackass team for discriminating against him for what he called his “medical condition.” According to Margera, director Jeff Tremaine and Knoxville had manipulated him and ultimately abandoned him.

In addition, Margera also reported that he had been a part of the project when filming first started and the team actually hurled snakes at Margera because he had an intense phobia of them. While the production process began back in 2020, the pandemic naturally caused a lot of disruptions and on-set injuries of the stars led to hospitalisations as well.

After an incredibly long wait, Jackass 4 is finally here and it promises to be a nostalgic experience for many. The project won’t just feature its regular stars but it will also have others on such as Shaquille O’Neal, Eric André and Tyler, the Creator alongside other popular celebrities who have willingly signed up to be terrorised by the Jackass team.

Watch the brand new trailer for Jackass Forever below.