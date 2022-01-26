Bradley Cooper claims that Paul Thomas Anderson Is "the reason I didn’t give up acting"









Bradley Cooper has been a part of many popular productions in recent years, ranging from The Hangover series to A Star Is Born. The latter acted as a huge step-up for his career, propelling him towards further stardom and got him several accolades but it wasn’t enough to keep him from considering a retreat from the world of acting.

In 2021, Cooper collaborated with two of the greatest living filmmakers – Guillermo del Toro and Paul Thomas Anderson. He played the part of a mind reader in del Toro’s latest project Nightmare Alley and also put in a strong performance in Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza where he starred alongside the likes of Alana Haim.

However, Cooper recently revealed that he had been thinking about quitting from acting for good. According to him, the experience of working on Nightmare Alley was a horror because the pandemic had severely disrupted most production aspects and he didn’t really want to be a part of anything he hadn’t written himself.

After Leonardo DiCaprio dropped out, del Toro approached Cooper and he only took the job because he didn’t want to feel left out and chalked it up to “insecurity and ego”. In a recent interview, the actor claimed that the only reason he returned to acting was because Paul Thomas Anderson showed him why he still loved his craft.

“When he called me to maybe be in his movie, I mean really, I think I’d open up a door in his movie,” Cooper said. “I’d do anything… I spent three and a half weeks with Paul. I watched all the camera tests. He was teaching me all about lenses, things I never knew. He’s incredible.” Eventually, he decided to give it a shot and Licorice Pizza became a better film for it.

