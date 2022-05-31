First look at Bradley Cooper in the new Leonard Bernstein biopic









Bradley Cooper appeared in two of the biggest projects last year, making a significant impact on the landscape of contemporary cinema. For his work in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza as well as Nightmare Alley – the latest neo-noir thriller by Guillermo del Toro – Cooper received widespread acclaim from critics and fans.

Although he was hesitant about acting in projects again, Cooper claimed that it was Paul Thomas Anderson who brought him back to life by urging him to star in Licorice Pizza. Now, Cooper is set to return to the directorial chair for the first time after A Star Is Born with a brand new biopic about the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Titled Maestro, the project is a Netflix biopic and it will explore the life and career of Bernstein which is truly vast and extensive. According to Cooper, there were other names that had been attached to the project: “[Steven Spielberg] happened to know I had this obsession with conducting, and he told me about this project called Maestro.“

Since Cooper was very interested in researching the project, he approached Spielberg and asked him about the possibility of directing Maestro himself. Talking about the encounter, Cooper added: “I asked him, ‘are you really gonna direct this?’ And he said, ‘I’m probably not going to direct this.'”

Cooper continued: “So, I asked him to watch A Star is Born, and I said, ‘if you like it, can I research Leonard Bernstein and figure out what the story could be?'” The project is in production now and is expected to be released by 2023, with the biopic being produced by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Spielberg himself.

