Bradley Cooper was “desperate” for ‘Maestro’ to premiere at Venice









Actor Bradley Cooper was “desperate” for his new film Maestro to get its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, according to the festival’s director Alberto Barbera. Cooper will thankfully be getting his wishes to come to life.

Maestro will indeed be shown for the first time at the famous Italian cinema event, although Cooper himself will not be in attendance because of his ongoing act of solidarity with the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

According to Barbera, Cooper was “desperate” for his “dream to come true” by having Maestro unveiled at Venice, the place where his directorial debut A Star Is Born, featuring Lady Gaga, also got its premiere back in 2018.

“So far, the only filmmaker who definitely won’t be in Venice is Bradley Cooper because he’s also the leading actor,” Barbera said. “He called me and said he desperately wanted the film to be in Venice, that it was his dream come true, but he doesn’t want to come against the strike. I understand, of course.”

While Cooper will not be at Venice, the likes of Adam Driver, Caleb Landry Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Jessica Chastain, Cailee Spaeny, and Jacob Elordi will be, as they are in films with SAG-AFTRA interim waivers. Barbera also commented on the strikes in general.

“I’d already closed the selection for the festival when we got the news about the strikes,” he said. “We spent a few days concerned that we could lose all the films from the US. It was an extremely difficult weekend.”

Check out the trailer for Maestro below.