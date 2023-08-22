Brad Pitt reveals his favourite sex scene: “I was just rolling and frolicking”









Opinions about Brad Pitt may vary, but the undeniable reality is that he stands as one of the most versatile actors in movie history.

Over the course of decades, Pitt has maintained his stature as an enduring Hollywood icon. In his endeavour to transcend the confines of the simplistic “sex symbol” moniker that became synonymous with his initial breakthrough, Pitt has consistently delivered notable portrayals in beloved films like Fight Club and Interview with the Vampire, to name just a few.

Despite being married to Angelina Jolie, and even starring alongside her in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it may come as a surprise that, when asked about the intimate scene that he enjoyed the most, her name didn’t come up. In fact, Pitt said that his favourite sex scene was actually one that appeared on the night-time soap opera Dallas.

From 1987 to 1988, Pitt made a total of four appearances on Dallas, playing the character Randy. During these episodes, particularly noteworthy were the scenes he shared with Shalane McCall.

The scenes he shared with McCall were particularly memorable to Pitt, who recalled to W Magazine: “[My favourite sex scene] would have been in the show Dallas. I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”

Pitt is actually no stranger to sharing his favourite movies, actors, scenes, songs, and so on – in fact, he has previously shared that his favourite film is the Werner Herzog classic Fitzcarraldo, and his favourite actor is Dianne Wiest. He unveiled this when asked about his opinion on the relationship between beauty and his profession: Pitt explained: “When you see a person, do you just concentrate on their looks? It’s just a first impression. Then there’s someone who doesn’t catch your eye immediately, but you talk to them, and they become the most beautiful thing in the world.”

It’s easy to see why he’s always admired Wiest, who’s known for her work in masterpieces such as Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters. Pitt added: “The greatest actors aren’t what you would call beautiful sex symbols. I’ll tell you who my favourite actress is: Dianne Wiest. And you wouldn’t call her a sex symbol. Dianne Wiest is, to me, the most beautiful woman on the screen.”

Naming the scenes in Dallas as his favourite intimate scenes makes sense, as he’s not someone who overtly divulges in shallow Hollywood notions pertaining to beauty and on-screen lust. It would have been easy to go for one of his more mainstream big-screen escapades, but instead, it speaks volumes that his head instead went to a funny memory.