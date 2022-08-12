Brad Pitt once named his favourite songs of all time









Brad Pitt has been one of Hollywood’s top leading men for decades, having worked with acclaimed directors such as Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher and Terrence Malick, among many others. Through iconic performances in films like Fight Club and The Tree of Life, Pitt has shown remarkable versatility throughout his career.

In recent years, Pitt has maintained his incredible momentum with notable projects like Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the actor has suggested that he will retire from the world of acting soon because he feels it can’t get any better after he crosses the 60-year mark.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt recently declared. While talking about his future trajectory, the actor claimed he was in the last semester of his career. However, he will still be a significant part of the film industry and will continue actively participating in future projects as a produce

Although Pitt thinks his best work is behind him, he has proven to be competent enough in his latest action flick, Bullet Train, where he stars as an assassin working through psychological issues with his therapist. While it isn’t one of the more intellectually stimulating challenges of Pitt’s earlier career, he delivered a thoroughly enjoyable performance.

Many important directors and actors have influenced Pitt, but he has been equally moved by music. In an interview, he once spoke about his favourite bands: “What is so important about Radiohead is that they are the Kafka and the Beckett of our generation. Thom Yorke and the rest of Radiohead are precisely that”.

While explaining the importance of Radiohead, he added: “What comes out in them I don’t think is anything they could actually articulate, but I would certainly say that it’s that which we all know is true somewhere when we’re in our deepest sleep. That is their importance, and this movie hits on the same level.”

From works by Pink Floyd to Foo Fighters, check out the full list of Brad Pitt’s favourite songs below.

Brad Pitt’s favourite songs:

‘November Rain’ – Guns N’ Roses

‘Comfortably Numb’ – Pink Floyd

‘Turn the Page’ – Metallica

‘Amsterdam’ – Coldplay

‘Ready to Start’ – Arcade Fire

‘All My Life’ – Foo Fighters

‘The Bends’ – Radiohead

‘Duncan’ – Paul Simon

‘Imitation of Life’ – R.E.M.

‘My Doorbell’ – The White Stripes

‘It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Los Endos’ – Genesis

‘The Ballad Of Curtis Loew’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

‘Hawkmoon 269’ – U2

‘Sam’s Town’ – The Killers

‘Venice Queen’ – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stream the playlist, below.