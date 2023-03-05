Brad Pitt reveals his favourite movies of all time









When considering the realms of Hollywood, specifically the more modern side of Tinseltown, one face and name drives to the front of consciousness as one of its leading lights. Elbowing the way to the front of mind through a career that has spanned more than 30 years and seen many creative positions filled, Brad Pitt began his acting days as a Hollywood heartthrob, before dallying in numerous cult classics before venturing into producing big-budget studio works.

The actor is the face of gritty and unnerving projects, including David Fincher’s Se7en and Fight Club, but has recently appeared in more polished and comedic or dramatic performances, including David Leitch’s Bullet Train and Damien Chazzelle’s Babylon. Of course, it goes without saying that Pitt’s professional work ethic is in line with his cinematic preferences.

According to NPR, Pitt likes to keep his favourite list of movies as a blend of musical comedies and psychological case studies starring the screen icons who paved the way for him, but there was one movie that perhaps nobody expected: “I loved Saturday Night Fever when I was a kid. I couldn’t believe people talked that way,” Pitt shares. “It was just a whole new culture I didn’t understand. I snuck into it. It was an R-rated film. So it holds a special place.”

Saturday Night Fever is John Badham’s 1977 hybrid-genre dance drama that sees John Travolta as the Italian-American Tony Manero, who occupies his time drinking and dancing at a local disco. Norman Wexler’s script and Badham’s direction pose a celebration of ’70s disco artists such as Bees Gees and KC and the Sunshine Band. The Grease star booked visits to the actual 2001 Odyssey discotheque to prepare for the role.

When discussing his favourite films, Pitt also mentioned another ’70s classic, adding: “The films on my playlist today would be Dog Day Afternoon“. This movie is Sidney Lumet’s 1975 biographical crime drama starring Al Pacino as Sonny Wortzik, a fictionalised version of John Wojtowicz who carried out a robbery and hostage situation. Dog Day Afternoon showcases intriguing recruitment of setting by opening with a montage that examines New York life before enclosing itself in the target bank. Music is also a vital component in the film; as Lumet concluded, according to the DVD commentary, “he could not reconcile trying to convince an audience that this really happened … with putting a music score into it.”

The Fight Club star follows his list with an adaptation of Ken Kersey’s classic psychological comedy, stating: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was a huge one with me”. Adapted to the screen by Miloš Forman, this award-winning film was the second in Oscar history to win the big five. This title comes with consecutive wins of ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ for writers Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman, ‘Best Actor in Lead Role’ for its star Jack Nicholson, ‘Best Actress in Lead Role’ for Louise Fletcher, and lastly ‘Best Director’.

Brad Pitt may have become the mainstream’s go-to male lead, but his favourite movies hint at a far more complex devotion to cinema.

Brad Pitt’s favourite movies:

Dr Strangelove

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Saturday Night Fever

Dog Day Afternoon

The final addition to Pitt’s dates back to a 1964 release date offering audiences a satirical black comedy discussing political events. “I would say [Dr.] Strangelove always cracks me up,” the actor shares, citing Stanley Kubrick’s movie that was released under an additional title: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, illustrating its style of comedy.

With Kubrick filling out writing, directing and producing credits, Dr Strangelove centres on a United States Air Force general, played by Peter Sellers, who calls for a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. The approach makes light of the Cold War, mocking its planning and execution to ease concerned civilians. In addition, the writing issues questions surrounding America’s handling and control over nuclear weapons, generating active and dissecting thinking through an entertaining comedy scope.