Brad Pitt's favourite movie is his "worst-performing"









Brad Pitt rose to fame and fortune from the unlikely setting of a modest and devoutly religious household in Springfield, Missouri. The region was distinctly picturesque with “a lot of hills, a lot of lakes,” which Pitt described as “Mark Twain country, Jesse James country.” Like most children of the 1960s, Pitt grew up transfixed by the small screen in his front room and found escapism in the rife western movies of the time.

Approaching his graduation from the University of Missouri, where he studied journalism with a focus on advertising, Pitt felt unsettled and sensed something bigger waiting for him on the horizon, more specifically in Los Angeles. Pitt was a film fanatic and regarded them “a portal into different worlds,” but it wasn’t until the closing weeks of his tenure at college that he decided to drop his books and set off for California.

Through the mid-80s, Pitt struggled through odd jobs and failed auditions until he decided to take lessons from the revered acting coach Roy London. It wasn’t long before the aspiring actor gained traction, appearing in small movie roles and securing a four-episode run in the CBS primetime series Dallas.

Through the 1990s, Pitt grew from strength to strength, beginning with a small breakthrough appearance in Ridley Scott’s 1991 classic Thelma & Louise and ending the decade with Legends of the Fall, Se7ven, Seven Years in Tibet, Meet Joe Black and Fight Club under his widening belt.

Since the millennium, Pitt has appeared in countless Hollywood blockbusters with a host of accolades to his name, both as an actor and producer. Since forming his production company, Plan B Entertainment, in 2001, Pitt realised a greater passion for working off-screen.

“I’d rather be behind the camera,” Pitt told director Guy Ritchie during a 2012 conversation for Interview magazine. “As a producer, obviously, you’re part of a team that brings the story to the screen. It wouldn’t be there if you didn’t champion it or if you and a group of people weren’t championing it. I like that.”

Despite his remarkable track record as an actor, Pitt is yet to earn an Academy Award for his on-screen activity, but for his production masterclass in 2013’s 12 Years A Slave, Pitt earned his first and only Oscar to date.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, Pitt reflected on his three decades of success and picked out his favourite movie. “I can turn out the hits over and over, and I just, my favourite movie is the worst-performing film of anything I’ve done, The Assassination of Jesse James,” he told GQ. “If I believe something is worthy, then I know it will be worthy in time to come.”

The 2007 film, which Pitt starred in and produced, befitted the actor’s love for the wild west, and while it only scraped $4 million at the box office, it was one of Pitt’s proudest moments.

Watch the official trailer for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford below.