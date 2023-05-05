Brad Pitt will drive at British Grand Prix for Formula One film production









According to the director of an upcoming film about Formula One, Joseph Kosinski, and its producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Brad Pitt will be getting inside a real race car to shoot scenes for the movie. The film team are “creating an 11th team filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year”.

They discussed the sports movie, as yet untitled, at the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami. Apple Studios are handling production, while Pitt, who, of course, stars in the lead role, is a producer alongside seven-time Formula One Championship winner Lewis Hamilton. Pitt will be at Silverstone this year on July 9th for the British Grand Prix.

The Summit’s chair Will Buxton said that the film has “the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit,” enabling film stars to actually race the cars for real. He said: “That’s right. Brad Pitt is driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards.”

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali admitted to Sports Illustrated that the film would be “quite invasive in terms of production. It’s something that we need to control, in a way, but it will be another way of showing that Formula 1 never stops.”