Boygenius get first number one album with ‘The Record’









American indie rock supergroup Boygenius has secured its first number one record. The band’s debut, The Record, will top the UK Album Chart in the upcoming week.

The group, consisting of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, had previously released an EP, 2018’s Boygenius, that peaked at number 18 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.

The album marks the first chart-topping album for either of the three singers. Baker’s highest charting album, 2021’s Little Oblivions, peaked at number 51 in the UK. Bridgers’ Punisher reached number six in the UK, while Dacus’ Home Video peaked at number 85.

“First number one for any of us,” Bridgers tweeted out as a response to the news. “This is so cool. We made it for you.”

Boygenius first formed as a side project for the three musicians in 2018. The project was mostly dormant between 2019 and 2023, but the members often contributed to each others’ albums.

The band is currently slated to tour in both the US and UK throughout the summer of 2023. In a five-star review for The Record, Far Out wrote “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make.”

