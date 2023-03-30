Boygenius announce ‘The Film’ directed by Kristen Stewart









Ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated debut album, Boygenius have announced the premiere of The Film, which has been directed by Kristen Stewart.

Details remain thin about the film about Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker’s band, but Stewart’s movie will be available to watch on YouTube at 9pm PMT on March 30th. Additionally, there will also be a premiere at an unconfirmed location in Los Angeles, and fans have had the chance to win free tickets. In 2020, Bridgers tweeted: “I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday.”

In a five-star review of their debut album, The Record, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make.

“With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts. If we never get another Boygenius album, then that’s absolutely fine, because The Record is about as close to perfect as it could possibly be.”

See more 'the film’ directed by Kristen Stewart – 9PM PT / 12AM ET – YouTubehttps://t.co/WSc0UToNSn pic.twitter.com/77Cpcn7dCF — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) March 30, 2023