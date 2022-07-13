Boy Pablo beckons the sunshine with new single ‘Be Mine’









Boy Pablo - 'Be Mine' 5.5

Boy Pablo is back with a new single, ‘Be Mine’, that will undoubtedly fill the airwaves at barbecues over the remainder of the summer. The brand new release comes complete with an official music video that was filmed shortly after Boy Pablo’s Primavera Sound performance in Barcelona.

The video begins with a close-up of Pablo clad in a white vest and sunglasses as he bops his head and sings the bouncy number. As the camera zooms out, an ocean skyline comes into view, and the backing band join the scene. Despite it looking a rather overcast day, they keep the shades in place and bop around, exchanging guitars for bongos and maracas at the halfway point.

As the video comes to a close, Pablo’s friend takes him on a cruise in a convertible as the sun sets. From the passenger seat, Pablo plays the closing electric guitar run while looking back at the camera. While the track isn’t my personal cup of tea, the positivity put forth by Pablo is palpable and will bring similarly infectious smiles to many a face this season.

In a press release, Boy Pablo – AKA Nico Muñoz – said of the track’s soundscape: “I’ve been obsessed with cumbia music for a while now so it became natural for me to try writing something inspired by it. It was one of those songs I didn’t expect to write, it just appeared.”

He added: “It’s basically a cheeky way to approach a love interest that you know has a slight interest in you. I feel like it’s a very Latino romantic thing to do.”

The release of ‘Be Mine’ marks the first new music from Pablo since his surprise cover of The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’, a collaboration with Sobs‘ Celine Autumn which came last month.

Before that came Pablo’s first new music of the year in the form of February’s ‘La Novela’, a collaboration with Cuco. This marked not only Muñoz’s first new music of 2022 but the first new material since his debut album, Wachito Rico, in 2020.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.