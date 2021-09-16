Boris Johnson announces winter Covid-19 gig plan







Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his plan for tackling Covid-19 during large gatherings taking place in the winter.

In a Downing Street speech on September 14th, Johnson stated vaccine passports for large events will only remain a plan B but that they do not wish to enrol them unless absolutely necessary.

This point was expounded by Health Secretary Sajid Javid who told The Andrew Marr Show: “I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.”

Also telling BBC News: “I’m pleased to say we will not be going ahead. We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it.”

This decision to put the vaccine passports on the backburner has been praised by The Night Time Industries Association who had previously voiced concerns that the measure could cripple the industry.

The original scrapped scheme was rolled out in July and NTIA CEO Michael Kill said: “Surely the government can see this is not workable. The challenges are endless, and the sector will be hit extremely hard by this decision, embroiled in discrimination cases, staffing and supply chain shortages, tourism and so on.”

However, Johnson has announced that should cases begin to spike, then mandatory mask-wearing could soon return, staff returning to working from home measures and in the worst-case scenario, vaccine passports would be required for events of over 500 attendees.

Comments