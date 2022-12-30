Watch Borat roast U2 and Donald Trump at Kennedy Center Honors









Although the Kennedy Center Honors took place on December 4th, the ceremony was broadcast on TV in America on December 28th. Giving fans a better look into most of the evening’s proceedings, the highlight for many was Sacha Baron Cohen appearing as Borat, where he roasted Kanye West, Donald Trump and U2.

Notably, U2 were awarded for their contributions to performing arts by the Center, alongside George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and Tania León. However, Borat was on hand to steal the show.

When he first appeared on the stage, he said: “I am told the president of US and A is here – where are you, Mr Trump?” As the camera switched to President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden, he continued: “Ah, you don’t look so good! Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale.”

Borat then turned his attention to rising antisemitism in America and controversial rapper Kanye West’s notorious antisemitic remarks. Regarding the US, he declared that it was “not fair” because “Kazakhstan is number one Jew-crushing nation”.

“Stop stealing our hobby,” he then said. “Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even change his name to Kazakhstan-Ye West. But we said no. He too antisemitic even for us.”

Getting a little more serious, the fictional Kazakhstani journalist explained why he was there: “To make congratulation to Irish rocking roll band by the name of Me Too”. With Bono and The Edge chuckling in the audience, Borat said: “I have a message for you from my Premiere, it is hot off the fax.”

He then read a message in the Kazakh language, before saying: “It translate to mean, ‘Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6’.”

He continued: “Your band fight oppression around the world – stop it! Do not come to Kazakhstan with your goody two shoes meddling or you will be placed on our new stretching machines and your bodies will move in mysterious ways.”

Concluding his segment, he then delivered a short rephrasing of U2’s hit single ‘With or Without You’, before using a keytar for a comedic instrumental.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.