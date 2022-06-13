'Boogie Nights' actor Philip Baker Hall dead at 90









Philip Baker Hall, the veteran character actor best known for his appearances in the films Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and Zodiac, has passed away at the age of 90.

The actor’s death was announced by his neighbour, LA Times journalist Sam Farmer. “My neighbour, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it,” Farmer tweeted.

Hall made his feature film debut in the 1970 movie Cowards. Following years of stage and television work, the actor starred as Richard Nixon in the 1984 film Secret Honor, which won him praise from critics. Hall followed that with supporting roles in Ghostbusters II, Say Anything, and Midnight Run.

In 1993, Hall starred in the short film Cigarettes and Coffee, beginning his long association with director Paul Thomas Anderson. Over the next decade, Hall played prominent parts in Anderson’s films Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia. Hall was also known for playing military personnel and figures of authority in the films Air Force One, Rules of Engagement, The Sum of All Fears, and Argo.

Balancing out his film roles with a return to television, Hall also appeared in the Seinfeld episode ‘The Library’, later reprising his role in the show’s finale. Hall and Larry David later reunited for David’s show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Hall is survived by his wife Holly Wolfle and his children Adella and Anna.

My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it. pic.twitter.com/pBCaILjHPT — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 13, 2022