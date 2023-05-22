Bonobo shares concert film of performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall









Pioneering electronic musician Bonobo has shared a concert film from his residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2022.

To celebrate one-yea since his five shows at the legendary venue, Bonobo has released a full concert film which is available for free online. The show largely focussed on his latest album Fragments, which Bonobo has toured across four continents since the release of the LP, including four sets in just 24 hours at Glastonbury Festival.

Additionally, he’s toured Australia, North America and India. Fragments was also nominated for two Grammys, which takes his total tally to seven. The LP also helped Bonobo be shortlisted for a Brit Award but lost out to Becky Hill.

In a four-and-a-half-star review of Bonobo’s live show at the Royal Albert Hall, Far Out wrote: “Dance music and venues like the Royal Albert Hall usually don’t go hand in hand, but, Bonobo managed to make it work. For the first portion of the concert, the seated section of the crowd was almost muted, but once they collectively realised they could stand up, the atmosphere turned euphoric.

“Those in the room have all joined Green upon different parts of his ascent over the last 22 years. During the encore, as he closed the show on the mind-spinning, ‘Kerala’, everybody marvelled in unison at the black magic that Bonobo cast over those in attendance who delivered a night to remember.”