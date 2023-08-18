Bong Joon-ho on “the most beautiful feature film debut in the history of cinema”









One of the most renowned figures in the current cinematic landscape, Bong Joon-ho has redefined the broader public perception of South Korean cinema. Through critically acclaimed gems such as Memories of Murder and Parasite, Bong introduced Western audiences to the brilliance of South Korean thrillers and massively boosted global interest in the industry.

In recent years, the South Korean entertainment industry has become one of the most dominant forces on almost every single international streaming platform. While it’s the K-dramas that are usually brought up to highlight the country’s unimaginably extensive influence in this field, Bong’s filmography also played a significant role in popularising South Korean films, especially after Parasite made history by winning the ‘Best Picture’ Oscar.

In addition to being a prominent filmmaker, Bong is also a devoted student of world cinema. During a conversation with Criterion, he opened up about the cinematic masterpieces that influenced his own journey as a director. Ranging from Ingmar Bergman to Robert Altman, the South Korean auteur’s list is an essential collection of works that all aspiring filmmakers need to examine before experimenting with their own artistic visions.

While citing the impact of Being John Malkovich, Bong said: “A few days ago, I had a chance to meet Spike Jonze, and we talked briefly. The meeting left me with a strong impulse to go inside his head and explore the corners of his mind.”

He also praised the unique aesthetic frameworks employed by Wes Anderson, including the hilarious Rushmore in his lineup: “Wes Anderson’s films are delightfully strange and endearing.”

However, there’s one seminal work that the Memories of Murder director singled out as his number one pick. Not just that, Bong even went on to claim that it was the greatest directorial debut feature in the history of cinema. Titled The 400 Blows, François Truffaut’s 1959 coming-of-age masterpiece is definitely a robust answer to that claim because it is widely regarded as the film that sparked the dynamic flames of the French New Wave.

“The most beautiful feature film debut in the history of cinema,” Bong declared. “I’m extremely curious about the abundant special features on the Blu-ray. I wish to explore every single one”.

Dealing with themes of alienation and childhood neglect, The 400 Blows brought much-needed anarchic energy to the contemporary visual language. It also kicked off the Antoine Doinel saga, one of the most beloved segments of Truffaut’s illustrious oeuvre.

Check out Jean-Pierre Léaud’s delightful audition for The 400 Blows below.