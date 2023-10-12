Bombay Bicycle Club share Chaka Khan collaboration ‘Tekken 2’









Bombay Bicycle Club have shared their new single, ‘Tekken 2’, which features the iconic Chaka Khan.

The single is the final track to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming new album, My Big Day, which is set for release on October 20th.

‘Tekken 2’ was written by the band’s frontman Jack Steadman at their own London studio, and Khan as a collaborator was envisioned by Steadman from the beginning of the process.

Khan recalled: “After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in. The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

Steadman added: “It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy L.A. studio giving her singing directions.”

He continued: “Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that – it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

The band previously teased the collaboration, explaining that it that would “blow a lot of people’s minds.” When discussing the reasons why they decided to keep the final feature a secret, Steadman stated, “It’s gonna shock a lot of people, so why not make it into something.”

