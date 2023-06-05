Bollywood legend Sulochana Latkar dies aged 94









The Bollywood actor Sulochana Latkar, revered for her many performances in Hindi and Marathi films, has died at the age of 94. Sulochana had been known to play caring female characters and has over 250 Hindi film credits and 50 Marathi film credits to her name.

The news of Sulochana’s passing arrived via her granddaughter Rashmi Ghanekar. She will be cremated with state honours after her last rites are performed next Monday (June 12th) at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Dadar.

Usha Nadkarni, a veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor, shared her memories of Sulochana. She said (via Hindustan Times), “Sulochana Didi lived every role. She was so strong that I really believed she would live to be 100, and we would have a big celebration on her centenary.”

She added, “I first worked with her in the Marathi serial Chawal Navachi Vachal Vasti, and it was a learning experience for me. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her.”

The actor and director Sachin Pilgoankar also offered his respects for Sulochana, saying, “My first meeting with Didi was around 1962. I was four and a half years old and had gone to Kolhapur to shoot Ha Majha Marg Ekala. That’s when I saw Didi for the first time at Jayprabha Studio. She had come there to shoot some other movie.”

“Sulochana Didi was like my mother,” he added. “She nurtured me not just at an artistic level but also socially and culturally. She loved me like her own child, and I had the good fortune to be in her company for a long time.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works.”