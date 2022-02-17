Bodega release punk earworm 'Statuette On the Console'









Bodega - 'Statuette On the Console' 7.3

New York punks Bodega have released their new single, ‘Statuette On the Console’, in nine different languages. The catchy punk cut arrives in English, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Ukrainian.

Fusing the pop-inflected melodies of groups like Ramones with The Vaselines, ‘Statuette On the Console’ is one of those earworms of a track that you’ll instantly have a repeat. There’s nothing particularly mind-blowing about it, but sometimes that’s a good thing, and in this case, it is.

The track makes you want to start pogoing all over the place, singing in unison with frontwoman Nikki Belfiglio about being the titular statuette on the console. Bodega’s latest effort is a great advert for the fact that bands don’t always have to take themselves so seriously.

“‘Statuette on the Console’ is a celebration of shedding other people’s ideology,” Belfiglio said. “When writing the song I was trying to understand myself by exploring my values, but I could only come up against what I was not.”

She continued: “The ability to believe and the comfort of ideology or isms is not one I have within me although as the song says, I myself live by my own inherited platitudes.”

‘Statuette On the Console’ is the third single released from Bodega’s upcoming album, Broken Equipment, which will be dropped on March 11th. The band announced details of their follow-up up to 2018’s Endless Scroll, by releasing the lead single ‘Doers’ in October, and then ‘Thrown’ in January.

The band will be touring the UK next month, which kicks off with a trio of shows on March 11th at Prince Albert in Brighton. They will wrap up the run with another trio of shows at Moth Club in London on March 29th. They’ll then head across to the continent in April. Find more information, below.

Watch the video for the English version of ‘Statuette On the Console’ below.