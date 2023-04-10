Bob Odenkirk dismisses Marvel rumours: “I’m not built for that world”









Actor Bob Odenkirk has responded to rumours that he may be interested in taking on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his comments suggest that he will never agree to perform as a superhero in the oft-criticised film franchise.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” Odenkirk told The Independent. “I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.” So Odenkirk’s interest lies in the human realm rather than beyond it.

Odenkirk had been discussing his forthcoming sequel to 2021’s Nobody. He added: “[Hutch] is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different. He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life. I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life and not an action-genre movie.”

Meanwhile, the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor is also attached to a remake of The Room. He said of the project, “I’m not mocking Tommy [Wiseau’s] performance or even mocking the script. I’m going, ‘This is your script. Bob Odenkirk, this is your part. How are you going to make it real and make it feel legit?’”