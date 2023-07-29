Bob Marley’s views on Rastafarianism: “It’s not a culture, it’s a reality”









Rastafarianism is a spiritual and cultural movement that originated in Jamaica in the 1930s and is deeply rooted in African traditions and the belief in the divinity of Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia. Legendary musician Bob Marley played a significant role in popularising the movement through his music and lifestyle, often incorporating Rastafarian themes and messages in his songs and openly embracing the principles of the faith.

Marley viewed Rastafarianism not just as a spiritual belief system but also as a way of life and a lived reality. Famously, Marley once stated” “Rastafari is not a culture, it’s a reality”. The musician embraced the core principles of Rastafarianism and saw it as a path to personal and collective liberation.

In his music, Marley often sang about the spiritual and social aspects of Rastafarianism; songs like ‘Redemption Song’, ‘One Love’, ‘Exodus’, and ‘Africa Unite’ carried messages of unity, love, freedom, and returning to Africa, all of which are central themes in Rastafarian philosophy.

Marley’s lifestyle and the way he lived in accordance with Rastafarian principles reinforced his belief in the reality of the faith. He wore his hair in dreadlocks, a distinctive Rastafarian hairstyle, as a symbol of his commitment to the movement. He also spoke about the importance of maintaining a healthy and natural diet, in line with Rastafarian beliefs in clean living and the sacredness of the body.

Marley’s reverence for Emperor Haile Selassie I, whom Rastafarians consider to be a divine figure, further showcased his conviction in the reality of the faith. The belief in Selassie as the living incarnation of God and the promised messiah was central, and Marley embraced this belief wholeheartedly.

For Marley, Rastafarianism was more than just an external expression of identity; it was a profound inner conviction and connection to a higher truth. The “reality” of Rastafarianism encompasses its spiritual dimensions, its teachings about unity, love, and social justice, and its grounding in African heritage and identity.

Marley used his music as a platform to advocate for social justice and political change. His songs addressed issues such as poverty, inequality, and oppression, promoting a vision of a more just and compassionate world. The term “Babylon” is often used in his songs to represent the oppressive and corrupt systems in society, encouraging people to resist its negative influences.

Further to that, Marley and Rastafarians, in general, considered marijuana a sacrament and used it in religious ceremonies for meditative and spiritual purposes. Marley openly spoke about his marijuana use, viewing it as a natural and spiritual herb.

Marley’s statement about Rastafarianism being more a reality than a culture is an interesting one. The symbols and aesthetics of the faith are often appropriated without a real understanding of what’s beneath the surface, much less the feeling that goes hand-in-hand with the experience. He constantly emphasised the depth and transformative power of the movement, transcending superficial aspects to become a profound spiritual and philosophical journey. This perspective resonates with many Rastafarians who view their faith as a way of life that guides them in navigating the complexities of the world and striving for a more enlightened and harmonious existence.