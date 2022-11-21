Bob Iger returns to Disney: "I am in awe"









During the Covid-19 pandemic, many questioned Bob Chapek’s leadership of Disney and the strategies implemented by him. Bob Iger, the former Disney CEO who stepped down in February 2020, has returned as the company’s chief executive.

In a letter addressed to the employees (as reported by Deadline), Iger wrote: “It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility—and, I must admit, a bit of amazement—that I write to you this evening with the news that I am returning to The Walt Disney Company as Chief Executive Officer.”

Iger is often credited as one of the major contributors to Disney’s overwhelming success in recent years. During his 15-year-reign of the company, Iger focused on developing Disney’s list of highly profitable intellectual properties and facilitated unprecedented growth in international markets.

In his letter, Iger praised the various teams within Disney: “When I look at the creative success of our teams across our Studios, Disney General Entertainment, ESPN and International, the rapid growth of our streaming services, the phenomenal reimagining and rebound of our Parks, the continued great work of ABC News, and so many other achievements across our businesses, I am in awe of your accomplishments, and I am excited to embark with you on many new endeavours.”

He added: “I know this company has asked so much of you during the past three years, and these times certainly remain quite challenging, but as you have heard me say before, I am an optimist, and if I learned one thing from my years at Disney, it is that even in the face of uncertainty—perhaps especially in the face of uncertainty—our employees and Cast Members achieve the impossible.”

