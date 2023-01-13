Bob Dylan’s TV debut: An oral history of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ on ‘Madhouse on Castle Street’









When Bob Dylan arrived in London, he was largely an unknown entity. It was December 1962, and Dylan only had his self-titled debut to his name. The record had been panned by the few critics who heard it in the States, where he was dubbed ‘Hammond’s Folly’ in reference to John Hammond, the esteemed scout who signed him to Columbia. The UK, in fact, was just about the only place where his debut did chart—it reached a middling 13.

So, when Dylan was invited across the Atlantic by British TV executive Philip Saville, the 21-year-old vagabond was quick to accept. Saville had witnessed an early Dylan performance in one of the many Greenwich Village dive bars and sought to bring him over to the growing London scene to perform on the drama, Madhouse on Castle Street. The Brits were less scrupulous about authenticity, so Dylan’s originality shone through like an assegai of vitality amid the congested New York scene.

When Dylan arrived with his guitar case, a pocketful of tall tales to tell, and not much else, it happened to be one of the UK’s coldest winters on record. What could possibly be more fitting? Nevertheless, Dylan simply turned his collar to the cold and damp and went shifting from pub to pub playing his tunes in preparation for appearing on his grand TV debut.

When he arrived, his manager Albert Grossman and one of Dylan’s early heroes, Odetta, were already acquainting themselves with the frosty Bond Street scene. So, he wasted no time with caginess, checked into the Mayfair Hotel, and set about making introductions. “I ran into some people in England who really knew those [traditional English] songs,” Dylan later recalled. “Martin Carthy, another guy named [Bob] Davenport. Martin Carthy’s incredible. I learned a lot of stuff from Martin”

He quickly learnt that his TV debut needn’t be all that performative. The scene was rough and rowdy, as Peggy Seeger, Pete Seeger’s half-sister, would recall: “What might have puzzled Dylan was the non-nightclub atmosphere the folk clubs had. There were no lights, there were no microphones… there was no ritualised nightlife to it. It was a bunch of ordinary people coming to their pub.”

Nevertheless, when January came around and his 500 guineas role as Lennie came to the fore, he was exceedingly nervous. Saville had hired Dylan because “he just struck me as someone who had a few things to say about the world and I loved the way he put over his songs. I thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful to match this wonderful play with someone with equally extraordinary potential? I managed to convince the BBC to bring him over.”

However, as Saville explained to The Independent, Dylan had failed to mention that he was not equipped to act. Ostensibly, he got away with this revelation on the grounds that he thought he had been purely hired as a singer for the play, but you half wonder whether he had his eyes set on a TV promotional payday (and a holiday to boot). “When it came to reading through the play,” Saville recalled, “and this character had a lot of lines, he was very anarchic, he said, ‘I can’t say this, I’m not an actor. All I can do is sing songs.’ I thought, ‘oh great, now is the time to tell me’.”

Sadly, we can’t look back to see how he fared because the BBC tape has since been lost leaving nothing behind but a few dogeared audio recordings of the future world-changer singing ‘The Ballad of the Gliding Swan’ and ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’. But that only adds to the mythology of the man. It is as though his introduction to the world was destined to be caught up in the snow drifts sweeping the nation at the time, as though he arrived as a heralding spectre and left on the same wind only a march further down the road on the path to poetic enlightenment.

Written by Evan Jones and directed by Philip Saville the play sees “a man mysteriously lock himself in a room in a boarding house leaving only a note saying he has decided to ‘retire from the world’. His worried sister and the other boarders then try to discover why.” The trailer for this play declared: “21-year-old folk singer, Bob Dylan, has been brought over specially from America to take part. Bob Dylan’s special kind of haunting music forms an integral part of tonight’s strange play.”

His role was described as the lad who “rumbled everybody,” Saville told the BBC. “He was the person that made them aware of what it was to have blood in your veins. He was the person who created trouble if you like.” The original play had already been written before Saville witnessed Dylan in an uncanny act of happenstance in New York and he thought, “Well, this is too good to be true. When I heard his songs and I saw him and he was so young and tousled haired, I thought if I could just get this on! And I was willing to fight to get Bob Dylan to bring him to England.”

How fitting it was, therefore, that when he landed, he awoke the masses to exactly the same things as the wayward character he was playing. He rumbled, he brought blood to veins, and he caused a fair bit of positive trouble too. 500 guineas seems like a fair price to bring Bob and ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ to the world.

And in one final act of fate, ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ wasn’t even meant to feature in the production. That only came to the fore when Saville suggested that Dylan roomed in his house rather than the crumby Mayfair Hotel. “The following morning,” Saville recalls, “I got up just to have pee and everything and I heard this music come up. Guitar sounds. And I wandered along the landing. There at the bottom of the landing – I had a little baby then – were two Spanish au pairs. Anyway, there he was, at the top of the stairs singing [what turned out to be ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’]. These two lovely little girls were like two little robins or starlings looking up at him. He didn’t know I was behind him and I just applauded. Then I said, ‘Bob, would you sing that on the opening and closing of the production?’” And that, folks, is how ‘Blowin’ into the World’ was introduced to the mainstream.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.