Bob Dylan’s original re-recording of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ sells for £1.48 million









It's a track that quite literally changed the world—you simply can't put a price on that, oh wait, you can. Bob Dylan's original re-recording of the 1963 classic 'Blowin' in the Wind' has sold for a whopping £1.48 million at auction.

The one-off original format disc marks the first time Dylan has re-recorded the song for 60 years. This makes it a unique rendering of a piece of Freewheelin’ history.

The bidding began yesterday at London’s Christie’s auction house and an official release later cited that the price it fetched was £1.48 million making it one of the most expensive records ever sold.

The format disc was originally estimated to fetch £600,000 with some higher-end guesses pricing it at £1 million, but it far exceeded those expectations… perhaps people got a whiff of some of our lionised reportage of the classic anthem?

The listing for the record produced by T Bone Burnett certainly sounds like one astounding piece of kit, that is if you can get round head around what this means: “A lacquer painted onto an aluminium disc, with a spiral etched into it by music.”

Continuing: “This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.” Sounds beautiful but is it worth £1.48 million?

You can give the old classic track a listen below.

