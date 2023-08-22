Bob Dylan’s favourite painting of all time: “It’s the most powerful works of art of the last century”









As one of the most innovative musicians in the history of folk and rock music, it makes sense that Bob Dylan would be drawn specifically to surrealist art. ‘The Persistence of Memory’ by Salvador Dalí is one of his most revered works, featuring the instantly recognisable melting clocks that represent the fickleness of time and memory. It also happens to be Dylan’s favourite work.

Music aside, Dylan is an accomplished painter and sculptor, with one of his works even being owned by former US President Bill Clinton. Despite being a lover of surrealism, Dylan previously presented his landscapes in a New York exhibition hosted by the Halcyon Gallery, where he delved into his fascination with the American landscape, exploring his unique perspective on it and his adeptness at traversing it.

Dylan’s paintings radiate a refined realism, offering compositions that are both austere and unchanging. His artworks exhibit recurring motifs, portraying patterns that carry personal significance. This endeavour aims for simplicity, exploration, and a departure from experimentation. While his watercolours and acrylics are intentionally devoid of overt emotion, they occasionally betray their restraint.

He doesn’t keep his work entirely separate from his musical escapades, though, as you can find some of his art on the cover of The Band’s 1968 album Music from Big Pink and Dylan’s 1970 self-portrait.

When citing influences, Dalí’s ‘The Persistence of Memory’ is the one that most notably “struck a chord” with Dylan, with him saying it’s “one of the most powerful and influential works of art of the last century.” The central theme of the work revolves around the fluidity of time and the distortion of reality. The melting clocks, which appear to be both solid and liquid at the same time, symbolise the malleable nature of time and the subjective experience of it. The barren landscape adds to the dreamy and surreal atmosphere, suggesting a timeless and otherworldly space.

The painting is characterised by its meticulous and precise technique, often associated with the meticulousness of the surrealists. Dalí’s use of precise detail combined with his imaginative and unconventional imagery contributed to the uniqueness of the work. Similarly, Dylan’s fascination with time and memory also threads through in his musical work, surpassing the obvious ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’ and becoming more intrinsic to his approach and outlook as a songwriter.

In fact, much like Dalí’s work, time itself is inherently a fluid notion for Dylan, who often saw this as something deriving from empowerment and an opportunity for change. Dylan himself was more than aware of the richness of passing time, along with the beauty of shifting concepts it yields. Something like ‘The Persistence of Memory’ represents such a notion within the confines of a single frozen moment – a painting – while Dylan paid tribute by being a real, living example of art drifting, moulding, and adapting to new eras.