Bob Dylan to resume 'Never Ending' tour in November







For the first time since the release of Rough & Rowdy Ways, Bob Dylan will be returning to the stage.

Dylan has been on his ‘Never Ending’ tour ever since 1988, and he hasn’t got any plans to slow dowing his touring schedule. The singer has currently played over 3,000 shows on the run so far, over the course of 135 legs.

The final show came in December 2019 in Washington before the pandemic prevented the tour from happening last year. Still, in early November, Dylan will walk on in Milwaukee, making his long-awaited return.

He’ll play 21 shows in total before the end of the year, featuring residencies at theatres including New York City’s Beacon Theatre, the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, the Met in Philadelphia before closing at the same venue in Washington where he last took to the stage.

Intriguingly, his website states that Dylan plans on touring Rough and Rowdy Ways until 2024. Therefore, if you’re not one of the lucky ones that live in one of the locations he’s set to visit, don’t fret, as the chances are that he’ll be coming to a city near you over the next three years.

Tickets go on sale on October 1st and are available here. See the full list of dates below.

Bob Dylan’s tour dates

November

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

05 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

06 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

07 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

15 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December

02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

